Warriors prospect training with English club Reading

Warriors prospect Tivonge Rushesha is training with English League One club Reading.

Rushesha is searching for a new home following his departure at Swansea after the end of his contract.

The Swansea product is among the four players undergoing trials at the Royals.

He featured in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against Southampton.

The Zimbabwe-born youngster plays as a midfielder and was also used as defender.

Rushesha has represented Wales at international youth level and is still eligible to play for Zimbabwe.