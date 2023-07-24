Highlanders star Godfrey Makaruse suffers season-ending injury

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has confirmed that Godfrey Makaruse’s season is over after suffering a serious injury.

Makaruse is said to have picked the injury during training on Thursday ahead of the team’s 1-0 win over Manica Diamonds.

Speaking after the Sunday’s match, Brito dedicated the win to Makaruse, saying:

“This win goes to our Number 17 (Godfrey Makaruse). He has been injured, and we dedicate this win to him.

“He is out for the rest of the season. We prefer to have the boy with us than the three points.”

Bosso made it five wins in a row to maintain a four-point lead at the top.

Defender Peter Muduhwa scored the solitary goal on the 27th minute.

Lynoth Chikuhwa could have been the one to open the scoring but had his strike from a rebound hit the outside of the post earlier in the match.

Manica Diamonds, on the other end, had a few meaningful chances in the entire game with Brett Amidu getting the most of it.

On his team’s performance, Brito added: “It’s another big win for us. We are greatly improving as compared to last year. We don’t have match analysts, but we are doing better.”