Saudi club submits world record fee offer for Kylian Mbappe transfer

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have reportedly submitted a world record €300million offer for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

The French champions put Mbappe up for sale on Friday and left him out of their squad for the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

According to the Athletic, the Saudi Arabian giants made the record offer on Monday and PSG have since given them permission to talk with the player.

The escalation of Mbappe contract saga came after the 2018 World Cup winner refused to sign a new deal.

The forward has one year remaining on his contract.

Other reports have suggested that the player is willing to dig his heels in, sit on the sidelines next season and leave for Madrid on a free transfer next summer.

The 24-year-old will not play for PSG again if he does not extend his contract.