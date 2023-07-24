Tawanda Macheke joins Manica Diamonds

Former Dynamos and Maritzburg United striker Tawanda Macheke has joined ambitious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Manica Diamonds, Soccer24 can exclusively-reveal.

The 26-year-old, who was on the ranks of DStv Premiership side Moroca Swallows last season, joined the Mutare-based side on Saturday.

A well-placed source at the Gem Boys, confirmed that the Macheke has already signed his contract with the Jairos Tapera-coached side.

“Tawanda (Macheke) has joined us, it’s a done deal,” said the source.

“We feel he will add value to our team because as you all know, he is a quality player who can play in many positions so we are happy with the acquisition.”