Date set for Nakamba’s Villa Park return

Marvelous Nakamba is expected to return to Villa Park for the first time in October when Luton Town fave Aston Villa in the English Premier League.

Nakamba left Villa this month to end his four-year stay at the Birmingham-based side.

He joined Luton, who are making their return to the English top-flight, on a permanent deal.

The midfielder signed three-year-contract for a second spell at the Hatters , having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan.

His first visit to his former club since the second transfer will happen on the Matchday 10 on 28 October 2023.

Meanwhile, Luton Town will play Brighton and Hove in their opening match of the 2023/24 season