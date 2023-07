Nyasha Mushekwi has kept up with the pace in the Chinese Super League’s Golden Boot race after reaching double figures.

The Zimbabwean striker has netted in Zhejiang’s last two games, taking his tally to ten goals in seventeen appearances this season.

His latest strike came over the weekend, when he scored from the spot in the 2-1 victory over Shandong Taishan.

Mushekwi, who is Zhejiang’s all-time top goalscorer, remains three goals behind leading top scorer and teammate Leonardo.