Nakamba’s Marvelous Luton welcome

The love story of Marvelous Nakamba and Luton Town is a mind-blowing one.

After weeks of uncertainty over his future at Aston Villa — a club he joined in August 2019, the Hwange-bred midfield enforcer closed the chapter last week, in a meek way.

“There’s always an end to everything, good things as well. My time at Aston Villa has come to an end. I would like to thank the fans as they are the most important part of the club. A special thanks to the current and previous technical staff and all my team mates,” Nakamba wrote on microblogging site Twitter.

Having spent five months at Luton and earning the love and admiration of fellow teammates and the Hatters fans, it was clear that the club’s hierarchy would try to sign Nakamba on a permanent transfer ahead of their maiden season in the English top-flight.

It was crystal clear when Nakamba beautifully tucked away a penalty during the Play Offs final victory over Coventry City at Wembley, that the story between the Hatters and the soft-spoken Warriors star, would not end there.

Last week, it was confirmed the Rob Edwards-coached side had gotten their man.

“You can start by getting on your feet and singing the song. You know the one. Then watch back the scenes in the Wembley dressing room and then do our Twitter admin a favour and stop asking to announce it” read an audacious statement by Luton, announcing Nakamba’s arrival.

“Because patience is a virtue.

“So… he’s here and he’s ours, and it’s marvellous to be able to announce that Marvelous Nakamba has signed a three-year contract with Luton Town, subject to a work permit.

“It comes after the Zimbabwean international left a lasting impression on everyone at Kenilworth Road – not just for his wonderful performances across 20 matches in Town colours that cumulated in promotion – but also his all-round good nature and infectious smile.”

Edwards described the former Club Brugge man as a player everyone at Luton had fallen in love.

“We – the supporters, the board, the staff and the players – all fell in love with Marv (Nakamba) for what he gave us. Not just his work ethic, but his humility. He’s so unassuming; he just slotted in from day one and it felt like he had been at Luton for 10 years,” Edwards told the club’s website.

“I think he felt that love. Everyone felt that he enjoyed himself and that it felt like home for him. That’s why it is special because he felt it was right, he felt comfortable, at home – and now he is,” he added.

A Marvelous welcome for Nakamba.