Mamelodi Sundowns ‘make decision’ on Divine Lunga future

Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly made a decision on the future of Divine Lunga.

The Pretoria-based club was approached by Golden Arrows, who wanted to re-sign the player for another spell after spending the previous campaign in KZN on loan.

Lunga impressed during the temporary stay, featuring in 30 games across all competitions, while playing either as a left back or in the midfield.

According to South African outlet, KickOff, the Sundowns technical is keen to retain the Zimbabwe international ahead of next season.

The publication adds that plans are already underway to register the 28-year-old as a non-foreigner having now become eligible for permanent residence after reaching five years of continuous stay in South Africa.

Lunga moved to the DStv Premiership in 2018 to join Arrows from local side Chicken Inn.

He transferred to Sundowns in 2021 before moving back to Durban in the following year for a season-long loan stay which ended in June.