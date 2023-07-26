New ZIFA Refreees Committee apointed

The freshly-recruited FIFA Normalisation Committee has appointed a new ZIFA Refrees Committee.

FIFA appointed a four-member Normalisation Committee tasked with running the affairs of ZIFA until July next year, after the world governing body lifted the suspension imposed on Zimbabwe for ‘third party interference’.

The Lincol Mutasa-led Normalisation Committee announced the appointed of a new Refrees Committee through a statement.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the appointment of the following esteemed

members into the referees committee with the effect from the 1st August, 2023,” reads the statement.

“• Mr Norman Matemera (Chairman)

• Mrs Faith Sibanda (Vice Chairperson)

• Ms Stella Ruvinga (Member)

• Ms Kuda Rusina (Member)

• Mr Tendai Bwanya (Member)

“On behalf of the FIFA Normalization Committee, we would like to thank the outgoing committee for their efforts throughout their tenure.”

The Normalisation Committee is also set to appoint a Technical Committee which will be tasked with the appointment of the Warriors coach.