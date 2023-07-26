Udinese coach hints at shifting Jordan Zemura to a new position

Udinese coach Andrea Sottil has hinted at shifting Jordan Zemura to a new position after impressing in their pre-season friendly match against Pafos.

Sottil played the Zimbabwean left-back on the right wing in the match over the weekend.

The shift was necessitated by the absence of Kingsley Ehizibue, who is nursing a long-term injury.

Speaking after the friendly match, the gaffer was impressed by the Warriors international’s performance.

He said, as quoted on the Udinese’s official website: “Zemura arrived to play on the left, today (on Saturday) I tried him on the right and, I think he did well. With the foot reversed, it can be very annoying for the opposing defences.”

The Warriors international joined the Serie A club this month on a four-year contract after leaving Bournemouth at the end of his contract in June.

The transfer followed after after he signed a pre-contract agreement with the Italian side in March.

The pre-contract talks, however, was seen by the Cherries as a betrayal and the EPL side froze him out for the rest of the season.