Zim prospect Tavonga Kuleya joins new club

Zimbabwean prospect Tavonga Kuleya has left English League Two club Doncaster Rovers.

The 19-year-old has joined seventh tier club Marske United on season-long youth loan.

A statement by the club reads: “Rovers can confirm that midfielder Jack Degruchy and forward Tavonga Kuleya have joined Marske United on season-long youth loans.

“The pair will link up with the Northern Premier League side, who are managed by former Rovers captain Graeme Lee. The agreement will see them continue to train with Rovers during the week.

“Degruchy, 19, has made three senior appearances for Rovers since joining the club last summer.

“Academy graduate Kuleya, 19, has made seven first team appearances since his debut in the EFL Trophy in the 2021/22 season.

“Both loan deals are subject to FA and EFL ratification.”

Kuleya was born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, which makes him eligible to represent both countries.