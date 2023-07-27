CAPS United awarded three points from unfulfilled game against Sheasham

The Premier Soccer League has awarded CAPS United three points from the unfulfilled game against Sheasham.

The match was supposed to happen in May but the Construction Boys didn’t turn up at the match venue at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane.

Sheasham wanted the game played at their newly renovated ground, Bata Stadium in Gweru.

The venue change happened after the PSL reversed the approval of the Gweru ground.

Sheasham were unhappy with the de-homologation and decided to abandon their following encounter in protest.

In delivering their judgement, the league found Sheasham guilty of failing to fulfil a league match.

The PSL hit the club with a $1500 fine of which $250 was suspended in case they don’t commit a similar offence in the next twelve months.

The match have also been awarded to CAPS United on a 3-0 scoreline.

Here is how to stands after the judgement.