Garananga steers FC Sheriff towards Champions League group stage qualification

Munashe Garananga helped his FC Sheriff side take a step towards UEFA Champions League group stage qualification.

The Zimbabwean defender played the entire ninety minutes of the first leg of the second round qualifying encounter against Macabbi Haifa on Wednesday.

The match was played in Moldova, with Sheriff winning the leg 1-0. The return fixture will be played in Israel next week.

This was the third successive appearance for the Young Warriors centre-back in Champions League this season.

He featured in both legs of the first round against Romanian side FCV Farul Constanta.

Garananga joined Sheriff from Belarusian top-flight club Dynamo Brest in January this year.