Knowledge Musona captains Al Riyadh to second pre-season win

Knowledge Musona captained his new Saudi club Al Riyadh to their second pre-season win.

The Zimbabwean forward wore the armband for the second time when Riyadh beat Al Nasr Dubai 1-0 in a friendly on Wednesday.

He played the entire match to mark his third non-competitive appearance for the Saudi club.

The former Warriors international captained the team in his first ever appearance for Riyadh, a friendly match against another Emirati side Al Khaleej Khor Fakkan over a week ago.

Musona, who was Al Tai’s captain in his final season at the club, played in the second friendly match versus Dutch giants PSV last weekend but didn’t lead the side.

