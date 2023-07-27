Supersport United CEO reveals details of Dzvukamanja’s controversial transfer from Orlando Pirates

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed the details of Terrence Dzvukamanja’s controversial transfer from Orlando Pirates this month.

The Zimbabwean striker was supposed to remain at Pirates following the end of his contract.

He started talks with the Soweto giants and was offered a new deal this month. The club also moved to exercised an option to extend his previous by another year, while talks continued.

However, after SuperSport United approached him, the Buccaneers decided to release the player to Matsatsansa for an undisclosed fee.

Pirates said in a statement that they were surprised by United’s approach since they considered progressing in talks with the player.

“I was asked if I was prepared to make an offer on Terrence by his agent,” Matthews said as per Sowetan Live.

“I indicated I would be prepared to make an offer and I indicated what the maximum offer that I would be able to make was. Pirates moved that offer, but we accepted it because he is a big player for us.

“It was unexpected, but a big signing for us, a player that [coach] Gavin knows and loves as well. A guy who had a cracker in the second half of the season last year.

“We tried to bring him in January but Pirates pushed us off and after he did all he did for them I really didn’t believe we had a chance to bring him.”