Bayern Munich “accept” deal for Sadio Mane transfer

Bayern Munich and Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have reportedly reached a verbal agreement for the transfer of Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese star set to leave the Bavarians after only a season.

The 31-year-old moved to Germany last year from Liverpool but battled for consistency in his first season.

Mane’s position within the squad was also thrown in further doubt towards the end of last campaign after he was suspended by Bayern for punching his teammate Leroy Sane.

According to Fabrizio Romano, both clubs on the verge of striking the deal following advanced talks.

Paperwork will now be checked by the player ahead of Mane undergoing a medical.

Mane will link up with Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi club.

Al Nassr have also signed Marcelo Brozovic from Inter Milan, Seko Fofana from Lens and Alex Telles from Manchester United.

Anderson Talisca and former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina are also part of the squad.