Dynamos to miss five key players for Yadah match

Dynamos will miss five key players for their Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17 game against Yadah on Sunday.

Midfielders Denver Mukamba and Tanaka Shandirwa, and defender Kevin Moyo, who has played every game this season, will not be available for selection due to suspension after accumulating three yellow cards.

Centre-back Donald Dzvinyai developed flu, while winger Issa Sadiki, who is on loan from Yadah, is barred from facing his parent club.

Dynamos coach Herbert Maruwa bemoaned the absence of these five players but pinned his hope on those available.

He said: “There are things you cannot control as a coach and it’s happening and we will miss these guys but we have to play the game. Those who are going to come in will have to do well and try to cement their places in the team.”

Speaking about their Sunday opponents, Maruwa added:

“Yadah have always been a stubborn opponent for us but this time around we have to make sure we win.

“At this stage of the season we have to make sure we go there and get three points.”