“Give Mahachi a chance”: Ngobeni urges football community

Renowned South African agent Mike Ngobeni has urged the football community to give Kuda Mahachi a chance to revive his career.

The nimble-footed Warriors star’s career took a huge nosedive in May this year, when he was accused by his ex-wife Maritha Ndlovu, of scalding the couple’s four-year- old son with hot water.

Mahachi was suspended by SuperSport United due to the scandal and has not managed to find a club since, despite being acquitted of the charges.

Ngobeni believes with the talent Mahachi has, the diminutive winger should not struggle to find a club if the football community accepts him back.

“I have known Kudakwashe (Mahachi) since he was 19 years of age when he came to Mamelodi Sundowns,” Ngobeni told Soccer24.

“I was not managing him but I was just helping him, as a young boy who had just arrived in South Africa without knowing knowing a lot of people.

“My plea is to the football fraternity is; they need to forgive Kuda. He (Mahachi) is a talented boy who has played at the highest level in South Africa. He played for Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United and those are big clubs.

Added Ngobeni: “We all make some mistakes in life, the football fraternity needs to forgive the boy, let’s all help the him to get back on track.

Ngobeni reckons clubs, expecially those in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, should open their doors for the Bulawayo-raised winger.

“Clubs should give Mahachi a chance, especially Zimbabwean clubs. I don’t know what’s going on, maybe he is asking for too much money but what Im saying is; they (local clubs) should give Kuda (Mahachi) a chance to revive his career,” explained Ngobeni.

“We always see these things in Europe, where players, after going through similar circumstances, are given the chance to revive their careers.

“Kuda is a family man, he has got a wife, and a family to look after. The only thing he can do now, is to use his legs to put food on the table.

“I’m not saying I want to manage the boy (Mahachi). I read an article which said nobody wants to give him a chance.

“We read football news everyday and we read about worse things happening but the players are eventually given another chance,” added Ngobeni.

Mahachi’s agent Gibson Mahachi reportedly confirmed that Mahachi is training alone and waiting for an opportunity but there “no suitors” for the pint-sized winger.