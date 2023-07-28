Transfer news, rumours and updates

Bayern Munich executives are flying to London for a new round of talks with Tottenham over an £86m deal for England forward Harry Kane, who turns 30 on Friday. Telegraph

PSG believe they are “in the mix” to sign Harry Kane this summer if Tottenham decide to sell the England captain. Sky Sports

Manchester United are continuing to hold talks with Fiorentina over Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, 26, while they work on moving 30-year-old Brazilian Fred out of the club. 90min

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, is in talks with Napoli about extending his contract with the Italian champions. Sky Sports Italy

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, 30, is close to completing a move to Al Hilal from Paris St-Germain. Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are considering making a move for Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia after their £80m bid for Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo was rejected. Athletic

Monaco have made a bid for Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo. The Ligue 1 side have made an opening offer of £4.3m for the centre-back. L’Equipe

Jamal Lewis has joined Watford on loan from Newcastle until the end of the season. Watford have the option to make the loan permanent at the end of the season.

Fulham are in advanced talks with Chelsea over the signing of forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. Sky Sports

Brighton have rejected a second, increased offer from Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo worth £80m. Last week the Seagulls snubbed a £70m offer from Chelsea for a player they value in the region of £100m. Sky Sports