UEFA bans Juventus from all inter-club competitions

UEFA has banned Juventus from taking part in all European inter-club competitions for one season.

The ban comes after the Serie A club over financial irregularities.

The sanction means Juve have been disqualified from this season’s Europa Conference League and will likely be replaced by Fiorentina, who finished eighth in Serie A last season.

The club has also been ordered to pay a €10m fine.

“The CFCB First Chamber concluded that Juventus (ITA) violated the UEFA’s regulatory framework and breached the settlement agreement signed in August 2022. As a result, the CFCB First Chamber terminated the settlement agreement concluded with the club and decided:

“To exclude Juventus from the 2023/24 UEFA men’s club competition;

“And impose an additional financial contribution of €20 million on the club. Of this amount, €10 million is conditional and will only be enforced if the club’s annual financial statements for the financial years 2023, 2024 and 2025 do not comply with the accounting requirements as defined in Annex G of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations.”

Juventus confirmed they would not appeal the decision, with club president Gianluca Ferrero saying they “can now face the new season by focusing on the field and not on the court”.

The club was docked 10 points in the Serie A table in May for artificially inflating transfer fees to boost capital gains.

That saw them ultimately drop down from third place to seventh, qualifying not for the Champions League or even Europa League, but the Conference League.