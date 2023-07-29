Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17.

Latest:

FC Platinum 0-0 Sheasham

33′ Corner kick to FCP, collected.

30′ Bakachiza finds the back of the net but the goal is ruled out for an offside.

23′ Corner kick to FCP, cleare.

12′ Yellow Card to Magaya (FCP).

1′ Kick-off!!!

Sheasham XI: Sibanda, Useni, Madhazi, Jubane, Stima, Mangesi, Musharu, Kwaramba, Bakachiza, Masveure, Mpinduki.

FCP XI: Magalane, Mbweti, Pavari, Chinyerere, Ngwenya, Magaya, Selemani, Banda, Mutimbanyoka, Teguru, Chikwende.

Chicken Inn 0-0 Hwange

*Match delayed by 17 minutes due to clash of kits.

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Cranborne Bullets