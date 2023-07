Marvelous Nakamba will make his second debut for Luton Town this afternoon.

Nakamba joined the Hatters on a permanent transfer after leaving Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee.

The Warriors international signed a three-year-contract, marking his return to the English Premier League newcomers, having spent the second half of the previous campaign on loan.

He has been named in Luton’s starting XI to face Sheffield Wednesday in a pre-season friendly.