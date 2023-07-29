Orlando Pirates coach opens up on Dzvukamanja departure

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro insists he is not concerned by the loss of Terrence Dzvukamanja ahead of the upcoming DStv Premiership season.

The Zimbabwean striker was supposed to remain at Pirates following the end of his contract.

He started talks with the Soweto giants and was offered a new deal this month. The club also moved to exercised an option to extend his previous by another year, while talks continued.

However, after SuperSport United approached him, the Buccaneers decided to release the player to Matsatsansa for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to iDiski Times, Riveiro said he is more than happy with the state of his current squad: “I’m happy with the group in general, I think it’s normal after every season players are coming and going, loans, etc.

“I think overall we managed to keep all our key players with us, it’s important to have continuity to not start from [scratch] this season and if we lose one or two players it’s part of the process.

“It’s normal. I’m happy to have worked with Terrence for one year and I’m wishing him all the best for the future [at SuperSport United]”