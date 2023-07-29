South African player training at Highlanders

Highlanders are assessing South African Thabo Lunga Zikode as they look to bolster their attack before the end of the mid-season transfer window.

Zikode is formerly of Uthongathi FC in the South African National First Division.

The 27-year-old arrived in the country on Wednesday and has been training the team since.

Bosso have been looking to sign a striker in this window and efforts to snap up their main target Obriel Chirinda were halted.

Coach Baltemar Brito had been monitoring Chirinda since last year and pushed the Bulawayo giants to sign the player in this window.

However, the cluub halted the pursuit, which left the coach disappointed.

He said last week: “At the beginning of this month, we were close to bringing him in but there was some bad information, we don’t know if it was correct or wrong.

“I think the information was not true and the board (management) listened to these people and decided to bring the player later. Bulawayo Chiefs changed their coach and the player starts scoring, bringing him in now has become even harder.”