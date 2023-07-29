Transfer news, rumours and updates

Chelsea have rejected Juventus’ loan approach for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, because they want to sell him permanently. Tuttosport

A meeting originally scheduled for Friday between representatives of Tottenham and Bayern Munich to discuss the possible transfer of England captain Harry Kane has been rescheduled. Sky Sports

Paris St-Germain are set to complete a surprise deal to sign French winger Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The 26-year-old has a £42.8m release clause which ends on Monday. ESPN

Manchester United have rejected a £20m bid from West Ham for England defender Harry Maguire. BBC

Galatasaray are interested in Manchester United’s Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, but there is a gap in the valuation between the two clubs. Sky Sports

Stoke City have secured the permanent transfer of Brazil international striker Wesley Moraes from Aston Villa.

Fulham have signed defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax for £18.2m.

Dialogue remains open between Chelsea and Ajax over the potential signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. Sky Sports

The Blues are aenot giving up on signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo after having their latest bid worth £80m rejected.

Turkish club Besiktas have enquired about Everton winger Demarai Gray, however price may be a stumbling block to a deal. Sky Sports