Gavin Hunt issues bleak update on unwell George Chigova

SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has issued a bleak update on George Chigova, who suffered a health scare last week.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper is not training with team and is recovering at home after falling sick.

Speaking to IDiski Times website, Hunt revealed that the situation doesn’t look positive and the club will assess him in the next coming weeks based on doctors’ recommendation. .

“I have not been briefed on the diagnosis or the whole thing, I’m not a doctor,” the gaffer told the publication.

“But I know that there is a problem that we are attending to at this point in time and we will know in the next week or so.

“He’s going to spend four weeks just being inactive and go from there. But it doesn’t look positive, but we will give him all our support we can and stay behind him as best we can.”