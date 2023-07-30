Highlanders beat Ngezi Platinum to extend lead at the top, Dynamos thrash Yadah as CAPS stumble

Highlanders ended the first half of the 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season without a loss after edging Ngezi Platinum Stars 1-0 in Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash played at Baobab Stadium.

Bosso moved seven points clear at the top following the win, thanks to Lynoth Chikuhwa’s second half effort.

The game had a cagey start with both teams failing to creat meaningful chances.

The first threatening opportunity came in the 23rd minute when Valentine Kadonzvo’s header went inches wide.

Tshilamoya also came close to open the scoring on the other end when Brighton Manhire headed wide a few moments later.

The second half created better goalmouth action, with Madamburo captain Qadr Amin setting it off by hitting the crossbar inside the first ten minutes.

The visitors, through Washington Navaya, replied the offense with an effort that went an inch wide on the side netting moments later.

Amini tried again on the hour but his shot went straight to the hands of the keeper.

Ngezi’s Tapiwa Mandinyenya followed up with another chance two minutes later and missed it.

After a trail of wasted opportunities, it was Highlanders who finally broke the deadlock through Chikuhwa in the 70th minute.

As Ngezi tried to come back into the game, they suffered another setback six minutes when Kashitigu received a red card for a second bookable offence.

The hosts failed to recover and succumbed to their third defeat of the season and remained in second place.

In Bulawayo, Dynamos put up a classical performance and beat Yadah 5-1.

The Glamour Boys netted three goals inside the. opening twenty minutes through Shadreck Nyahwa, Elton Chikona and captain Frank Makarati, who was making his return from a long injury lay-off.

Keith Madera got his first goal for Dembare in the second half before Eli Ilunga sealed the victory later in the game.

Elsewhere, CAPS United lost 2-1 to Herentals, while Triangle United suffered a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Green Fuel.

The match between Black Rhinos and Simba Bhora ended in a 1-1 draw.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 17 Results:

Dynamos 5-1 Yadah

Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Highlanders

Herentals 2-1 CAPS United

Black Rhinos 1-1 Simba Bhora

Triangle United 0-2 Greenfuel