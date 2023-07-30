Hwange sign former Dynamos and CAPS United players

12:01 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Hwange have confirmed the signing of three players in this mid-season transfer window.

Chipangano, who are currently sitting in the eleventh place on the Castle Lager Premiership log standings, have snapped up former CAPS United star Godwin Goriyati.

The club has also signed ex-Dynamos player Hamilton Gomba, while Quinton Longwe has returned to the club.

Longwe, who is son of ex-Hwange forward Marlvin, is a product of the Colliery side.

The trio was unveiled ahead of the team’s 2-1 loss to Chicken Inn on Saturday.

Goriyati even made has debut in the match, coming on as a second half substitute.

