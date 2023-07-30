It’s too early to press the panic button: Mapeza

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza insists he is not pressing the panic button and his side is doing just fine, despite a shock 1-2 defeat to Premiership debutants Sheasham at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

The defending champions went into the Midlands derby on a run of three games without a victory, having drawn with Dynamos and lost to Yadah at home before playing out another stalemate with Hwange last week.

Mapeza’s charges, who were facing a Sheasham side which had failed to score in any of their last eight matches, found themselves trailing at home again, when Liberty Masveure thrust the Construction Boys ahead just after the hour mark.

Gift Mbweti equalised for the Zvishavane-based side five minutes, to the relief of Mapeza.

When it appeared the clash was headed for a share of the spoils, Masveure got his and Sheasham’s second of the game right at the death, when he scored from a corner, sparking wild celebrations in the Gweru-based side’s dugout.

Mapeza put on a brave face after the final whistle, insisting the Platinum miners are ‘still okay’ despite the setback.

“In the first half I think we did very well, we were pushing and created a few decent chances but we couldn’t get that early goal,” he told the media.

“Then second half, we conceded from a counter attack. Then last minute, from another counter attack, we went on to concede from the resulting corner kick.

“We have to work to try and rectify those problems. People always say whatever they want because we are down a little bit. You can fall down, but what is important is how you are going to get up.

“We are down a little bit but what is important is how we are going to get up. That being said, well-done to Sheasham, they did well —two counter attacks and they scored two goals.

Added Mapeza: “But well-done to my boys, they worked so hard. We are okay, at the end of the first half of last season, we had 25 points. Now we are sitting on 26 points (at the end of the first half this season). We are still okay and there is no need for us to press the panic buttons.

Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe was naturally happy with how his troops fared.

“It was a good performance from the boys, I think from the time I took over, they have been working very hard,” said Sweswe.

“I kept on telling them that if they continue working hard, results would come and these are the fruits of their hard work,” he added.