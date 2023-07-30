Transfer news, rumours and updates

Real Madrid have set a price limit of 230m euros (£198m) to land Mbappe from Paris St-Germain on a permanent basis. Marca

Liverpool are in talks with Paris St-Germain over a loan move for France striker Kylian Mbappe after the 24-year-old rejected a world record £259m move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal. Sunday Mirror

The Reds also remain in negotiations with Southampton over their 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia after seeing an initial bid of £34m plus £4m in add-ons rejected. Liverpool Echo

Bayern Munich remain confident of completing a deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 30, before the transfer window closes. Sky Sports

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been forced to rethink plans to sell Scotland international Scott McTominay, 26, to West Ham following an injury to fellow midfielder, Englishman Kobbie Mainoo, 18, during the club’s tour of the United States. Sunday Telegraph

David Beckham says administration change is needed at Manchester United and a future role at the club would “mean the world” to him.

Roma remain interested in signing West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca and are thought to be exploring a loan with an option to buy.

Chelsea have agreed a €27m (£23.1m) deal to sign midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from Rennes. The Blues are now deciding whether the 19-year-old will go straight into Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team squad or go out on loan. Sky Sports

Edinson Cavani and Valencia have agreed to terminate the striker’s contract. The Uruguayan scored seven goals in 28 games for the LaLiga side after leaving Manchester United last summer.

Maurizio Sarri does not want Lazio to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred, according to Claudio Lotito, the club’s president. Fabrizio Romano

Allan Saint-Maximin has posted a goodbye message to Newcastle supporters ahead of his move Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.