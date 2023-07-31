Brito explains game plan in Highlanders win at Ngezi

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has explained part of the game plan that helped them beat Ngezi Platinum in Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Baobab Stadium.

Bosso moved seven points clear at the top following the 1-0 win, thanks to Lynoth Chikuhwa’s second half effort.

The visitors played defensively as Ngezi threatened more in the first half and early in the second period.

Captain Qadr Amini even crashed a freekick against the woodwork soon after he was introduced.

Brito’s charges picked up the momentum going forward later on following the introduction of forwards Stanley Ngala and Washington Navaya.

They netted the opener in the 69th minute through Chikuhwa’s effort.

Explaining how they approached the game, the Bosso gaffer said: “Ngezi Platinum played amazing football in the first half and our players tried to avoid mistakes.

“They tried to play to safety and avoided conceding a goal.

“So in the second half we put in fresh legs and our plan was the same. We didn’t change anything but the boys started to gain more confidence as the Ngezi Platinum players were beginning to get tired. It all worked in our favour.”

The victory stretched Highlanders’ unbeaten run in this season, while the team also conceded the least number of goals – four – after reaching midway point of the campaign.