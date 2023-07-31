Kaizer Chiefs coach reveals new details on failed Khama Billiat talks

Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki has revealed that they had a verbal agreement with Khama Billiat before the player decided to abandoned the talks.

Billiat’s contract expired on 30 June this year.

The former Warriors international has not reported for training since the end of his deal, while also snubbing all the efforts by the club to restart the negotiations.

Ntseki believes talks broke down because the player was receiving bad advice.

“It has been three weeks now since we last heard from him,” Ntseki told Sunday World, as cited by Goal.com.

“You know it’s bad when you get the wrong advice because he had agreed with the club and just needed to sign.

“He was not given the right advice and we are in the dark about where he is.

“I’m not sure if he can still be part of the team because he has missed the important part of pre-season training.

“He has missed the match against Young Africans in Tanzania. How is he going to catch up with the rest of the players? It’s a difficult situation for everyone.

“Khama s a brilliant player but we do not know where he has been. We last saw him three weeks ago but such is football and life goes on. Every coach would love to work with him.”

Recent reports have suggested that Chiefs tabled an offer with a significant pay cut.

The 32-year-old was among the top earners since his arrival at the club in 2018.

However, he often faced criticism from fans and the Amakhosi legends for failing to replicate the form he reached whilst still at Mamelodi Sundowns.