Last Jesi to receive compensation from Al-Hilal Khartoum following unlawful termination of contract

Last Jesi is set to receive compensation from Sudanese giants Al-Hilal Khartoum after they were found guilty of unlawful termination of the player’s contract.

The former Warriors international spent just seven months with the club after his three-year-contract was terminated in 2021.

Reports from Sudan suggested his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

However, it has now been revealed that Jesi was forced to quit the club and suffered abuse during his time in the North-Eastern African country.

Footballers Union Of Zimbabwe (FUZ), in a statement, has confirmed that the striker has won the legal case against Al Hilal.

The settlement is believed to be over $200, 000.

FUZ’s statement reads said:

In a matter of Last Jesi represented by FUZ Vs. Al-Hilal Khartoum Club.

Whereas FUZ filed a claim before the FIFA DRC maintaining that the player had just cause to terminate the employment contract claiming outstanding salaries and compensation for breach of contract

Facts of the matter

1. The club banned the player from training with the first team.

2.The club told him to vacate the accommodation they had provided him.

3.The club then drafted a mutual termination letter which the player refused to sign.

Verdict

In light of such controverted behavior adopted by the club and taking into consideration the overall developments of the case- especially the number of correspondences exchanged between the parties.

The Judge was of the opinion that the player could in good faith believe that, in spite of a hypothetical notice informing about its default, the club would have persisted in the non-compliance with the terms of the contract.

The Judge also highlighted that the club’s conduct towards the player was considered to be abusive and unacceptable with regard to the values protected by the (FIFA RSTP).

The Judge concluded that the player had just cause to terminate the employment contract. As such the club is liable for the consequences.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed the decision, the club was banned from registering new players by FIFA.

We would want to applaud CAF for the introduction of Article 60 on the Club Licensing Regulations where a Club is not allowed to participate in CAF competitions if they have overdue payables towards players.

Club eventually reached out for a mutual settlement.