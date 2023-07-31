Liverpool name new captain and vice-captain ahead of new season

Liverpool has named Virgil Van Dijk as the new club’s captain.

Van Dijk takes over the armband from Jordan Henderson, who left Anfield to join Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad last week.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be the vice-captain, replacing James Milner, who alao left the Reds.

The fullback is a product of Liverpool Academy and he also captained the junior teams on his way up through the ranks.

Van Dijk told Liverpoolfc.com in Singapore: “[It’s] a really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It’s been a special feeling and I can’t really describe it at this point. But it’s something that I’m really, really proud of.

“Obviously I’m captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool Football Club is something that I can’t describe at this point.

“It’s just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power and what I can do to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club.”