Sadio Mane breaks silence on Bayern Munich exit as Saudi salary is revealed

Sadio Mane has broken his silence on his departure from Bayern Munich.

Mane only moved to Germany last year from Liverpool but struggled for consistency in his first season.

The 31-year-old’s position within the squad was also thrown in further doubt towards the end of last campaign after he was suspended by Bayern for punching his teammate Leroy Sane.

The Senegalese, who is the reigning CAF Player of the Year, will sign with Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr on a four-year contract.

Bayern will receive a transfer fee of £24m ($31m) from the Saudi Pro League side.

“It hurts me to say goodbye to FC Bayern. I would have liked a different ending,” Mane said in an interview with Sky Germany. “I know that I could have helped this team this season. I wanted to prove it to everyone this season.

“I still wish the club and the fans only the best for the future.”

Mane will earn more than £34m ($44m) per year tax-free at Al Nassr with a wage equivalent to more than £650,000 ($836,000) per week.