Transfer news, rumours and updates

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford’s 27-year-old Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. Athletic

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford, 25, has said he considered leaving the club before manager Erik ten Hag arrived last summer. Athletic

Senegal winger Sadio Mane, 31, is expected to have a medical with Al-Nassr on Monday after they agreed a £24m deal to sign him from Bayern Munich. Sky Sport

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has agreed to terminate his contract with Gremio this December, with Inter Miami keen on signing the 36-year-old. Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City are confident they will complete a deal for RB Leipzig and Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 21, before the summer window shuts. Football Insider

Kylian Mbappe has until midnight on Monday to trigger his option to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract by one year to the summer of 2025 – and the club are 99.99 per cent sure he won’t. Sky Sports

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with Monaco for French international defender Axel Disasi.

Nottingham Forest are in talks with Arsenal over the signing of keeper Matt Turner. Sky Sports

Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St-Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Sunday.