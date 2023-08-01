Liverpool on verge of signing Zimbabwean midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of signing Zimbabwean youngster Trey Nyoni.

Nyoni was with the Leicester City Academy for a decade before his departure this week.

He turned out for the Foxes in the U18 Premier League last season and also played for the under-21 side against Porto in the Premier League International Cup in December, while he was still 15.

The 16-year-old midfielder confirmed his departure in an Instagram post which read: “Thank you, Leicester. I am grateful to all the players and staff at the club who have helped me develop over the past 10 years and I wish nothing but success to everyone at the club.”

Following his departure, the Reds are reportedly in the final stages of negotiations to bring the teenager to Merseyside.

The Secret Scout tweeted: “Been told Liverpool have won the race to sign England international 16-year-old Trey Nyoni from Leicester. Liverpool been working on the deal for months. Central Midfielder one of the best in his age groups”

Nyoni is expected to join Liverpool’s under-18 squad when his move has been completed.

Born in the UK to Zimbabwean parents, Trey has represented England at U15 but is still eligible to switch this allegiance to Zimbabwe.

He will link up with another player of Zimbabwean descent at Liverpool, Isaac Mabaya.