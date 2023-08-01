Onismor Bhasera offers update on how Terrence Dzvukamanja is settling at SuperSport United

Onismor Bhasera has offered a huge update on how new signing Terrence Dzvukamanja is settling at SuperSport United.

Dzvukamanja moved to the Pretoria-based club last month after leaving Orlando Pirates.

The striker transferred to SuperSport for an undisclosed fee after Pirates moved to exercised an option to extend his previous contract by another year in June.

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Bhasera revealed that the Warriors forward is settling well at his new home.

“He’s been scoring goals and that’s exactly what you want. You want someone who is going to come in there and score goals for us. We are very happy to have Terrence with us,” the SuperSport United captain said.

“You can see in training. He is doing well and he is settling in well. He is getting to know the guys. He is my countryman and we will help him to settle down. He does not need an introduction. He has been playing in the country for quite some time and I must say that it’s a good signing.”