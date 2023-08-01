Tawanda Maswanhise’s Leicester City breakthrough could be delayed

Tawanda Maswanhise’s long-awaited Leicester City breakthrough could be delayed again.

The Zimbabwean forward was given a chance to break into the Foxes senior squad after being included in the first team’s pre-season training.

The youngster was among a few Leicester City Academy prospects that trained with the senior team and played a couple of friendlies when the pre-season begin last month.

New coach Enzo Maresca was tasked to rebuild the team, and had a look at the youngsters.

However, as it stands, Maswanhise’s breakthrough could be delayed again after he was sent back to train with the U21s.

This was not the first time Maswanhise has trained with the senior team.

He made a couple of matchday squads in the previous campaigns under coach Brendan Rodgers.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours suggesting that the Warriors hopeful will be loaned to a club in League One to continue his development there.