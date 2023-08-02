Banyana Banyana book place in Women’s World Cup R16

South Africa have become the second African country to. book their place in the 2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16.

Banyana Banyana beat Italy 3-2 to finish second in Group G.

The Desiree Ellis charges recovered from an early setback after conceding just eleven minutes into the game through Arianna Caruso’s penalty.

South Africa recovered after the half hour mark after Orsi Benedetta converted into her own net.

Hildah Magaia made it 2-1 on the 67th minute but Caruso got her brace moments later to level the terms.

However, Thembi Kgatlana secured the victory as South Africa join Nigeria as another African country in Round of 16.