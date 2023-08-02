Confirmed: Chibuku Super Cup draw done, fixtures and dates confirmed

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details of the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first round draw conducted on Wednesday.
The tournament is set to start on 9 August in the preliminary round.
The first round games will take place during the weekend of 12-13 August.
The four lowest ranked teams on the latest Castle Lager Premiership standings at the time of the draw will start the tournament in the preliminary round.
The winners will join fourteen other top clubs in the first round.
Preliminary Draw:
Yadah v Cranborne Bullets
Sheasham v Black Rhinos
First Round Draw
Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs
Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United
Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos
Dynamos v Simba Bhora
Chicken Inn v Green Fuel
FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets
Caps United v Hwange
Herentals v ZPC Kariba
Dates
Preliminary Round: 09 August 2023
Round One: 12-13 August 2023
Quarter Finals: 23-24 September 2023
Semi Finals: 28-29 October 2023
Final: 25 November 2023