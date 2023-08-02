Confirmed: Chibuku Super Cup draw done, fixtures and dates confirmed

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details of the Chibuku Super Cup preliminary and first round draw conducted on Wednesday.

The tournament is set to start on 9 August in the preliminary round.

The first round games will take place during the weekend of 12-13 August.

The four lowest ranked teams on the latest Castle Lager Premiership standings at the time of the draw will start the tournament in the preliminary round.

The winners will join fourteen other top clubs in the first round.

Preliminary Draw:

Yadah v Cranborne Bullets

Sheasham v Black Rhinos

First Round Draw

Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs

Ngezi Platinum v Triangle United

Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos

Dynamos v Simba Bhora

Chicken Inn v Green Fuel

FC Platinum v Yadah/ Cranborne Bullets

Caps United v Hwange

Herentals v ZPC Kariba

Dates

Preliminary Round: 09 August 2023

Round One: 12-13 August 2023

Quarter Finals: 23-24 September 2023

Semi Finals: 28-29 October 2023

Final: 25 November 2023