FC Platinum confirm late transfer window departure

Raphael Muduviwa has left FC Platinum to join Bulawayo Chiefs on a six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

Muduviwa failed to get game time at the Platinum Boys, forcing him to find a new pastures elsewhere.

The reigning champions said: “Raphael Muduviwa joins Bulawayo Chiefs FC on loan until the end of this season. All the best R7.”

Meanwhile, FC Platinum midfielder Donald Teguru is now back in action after recovering from a long injury lay-off.

Teguru spent the past year nursing an injury suffered in June 2022.