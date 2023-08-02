Nigeria and SA players at Women’s World Cup now guaranteed $60k each

Nigeria and South Africa players starring at the 2023 Women’s World Cup are now guaranteed $60,000 each as bonuses from FIFA.

The continent’s two representatives reached the tournament’s round of 16 and are now assured to get doubled bonuses, with Zambia and Morocco set to receive $30,000 per player for only playing in the group stage.

If both Nigeria and South Africa reach the last eight, they will be looking at a healthy $90,000 bonuses.

Nigerian and South African Football Associations are now also in line to receive $1.87 million each, after their teams reached the R16 stage, while the winning federation will get $4.29 million.

This money is seperate from the individual bonuses the players will get.