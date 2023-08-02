Normalisation Committee flights advert for Warriors coach

The freshly-recruited FIFA Normalisation Committee has begun the hunt for the next Warriors coach, following the lifting of the world governing body’s suspension on Zimbabwe last month.

The four-member Committee, led by former Dynamos chairman Lincon Mutasa, was tasked with running the affairs of ZIFA until July next year.

Next month, the Warriors will begin their African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifiers.

Today, the Normalisation Committee officially advertised the Warriors coach post.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is the governing body of football, futsal and beach soccer. It is a legal entity registered under the Sports and Recreation Commission Act of the Laws of Zimbabwe. Founded in 1979, it is affiliated to Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA), Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA),” reads the Committee’s statement.

“The Association seeks to recruit a suitably qualified and experienced person to fill the position of Senior Men’s NATIONAL TEAM HEAD COACH.

“ROLE & RESPONSIBILITIES

The role represents a key position in the Zimbabwe National Team set up in the cycle 2023-2028.

“The coach will be the Head Coach for the senior men national team and oversee the developmental sides’ pathways U23, U20 and U17 for both men and women.

“With his technical team, he will lead the program and preparations of the teams for the 2023 CHAN Qualifiers. Cosafa Tournaments, Olympics qualifiers, 2025 Africa Cup qualifiers and the 2026 FIFA World Cup USA.

“Profile:

Extensive international football knowledge and experience at senior national team level (Africa and Europe)

“Must have a very good understanding of the Zimbabwe national team playing philosophy and playing principles to create a competitive and successful team.

“Must own good educational skills and a clear coaching methodology.

“Must have a good understanding of the role of sport science in preparing players at international level.

“Must have a good personality and people management skills to inspire excellence individually and as a team.

“A motivator and a mentor Must be a good communicator & respect authority. Detail-oriented.

“Must have physical stamina Ability to improve mental strength of the players

“Experience having worked as a coach for an African national team will be an added advantage.

“Job skills and Qualifications:

CAF A/UEFA A License or equivalent. At least 5 years’ International football experience at adolescents and senior level.

“Practical knowledge of African football Knowledge of English language (verbal and written) is a minimum requirement

“Educational background (Bachelor or Masters in sports Science or management) is an advantage Digital tools’ skills

“Match Analysis skills

“Presentation skills

Local coaches who meet the criteria are encouraged to apply.

“The Offer salary shall be disclosed to successful candidates invited for interviews (US$ based per month.)”

Norman Mapeza was the last national team coach, when he oversaw Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign in January last year, before FIFA suspended Zimbabwe for ‘third party interference’.