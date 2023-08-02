Transfer news, rumours and updates

Arsenal have agreed a contract in principle with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, 27, with the Spain international valued at £40m. Evening Standard

Manchester City are keen on Rennes’ Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, with the club eyeing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi side Al-Ahli last week. Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich’s £85m bid for Tottenham’s England striker Harry Kane has been turned down, with Spurs wanting more than £100m for the 30-year-old. Independent

Chelsea have completed the transfer of 19-year-old midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu from french side Stade Rennais on a 7-year contract.

The Blues have added Leeds United’s United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, and Ajax’s Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, to their list of transfer targets. Times

Liverpool are exploring a deal to bring Fluminense’s Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, to the club after having a second bid turned down by Southampton for their 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. Sky Sports

Sadio Mane has officially joined Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr after leaving German giants Bayern Munich.

Brighton striker Deniz Undav is in Germany ahead of a proposed move to Stuttgart. The 27-year-old had a strong end to last season for Roberto De Zerbi’s side but the head coach suggested recently he may leave the club. Sky Sports

Fulham remain in talks with Chelsea over the signing of forward Callum Hudson-Odoi. There remains a gap in his valuation between the two teams. Sky Sports

Chelsea have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in a cash-plus-player deal for Romelu Lukaku. Evening Standard.