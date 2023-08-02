ZIFA hunt for Mighty Warriors and all junior teams coaches

ZIFA is hunting for new coaches for all the women’s teams and men’s junior sides.

The country was last month readmitted to international football after the lifting of the FIFA ban.

Zimbabwe had been frozen out of the game following the suspension of the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board by the SRC.

Article continues below.

Read Also:

The Southern Africans returned to international football after FIFA appointed a Nomalisation Committee to run the operations at ZIFA.

A new coach for the Mighty Warriors is now wanted and the local FA has invited interested applicants to submit their CVs.

ZIFA wants a holder of at least CAF B Coaching bedge with extensive experience of African women’s football, and preferably femal applicants.

The association also announced vacancies for the Women’s U23, U20, U17 teams and Young Warriors U23, U20 and U17 sides.

Related Article:

Assistant coaches and goalkeepers’s coaches are also wanted together with three fitness trainers.

The closing date submission of applications has been set on 11 August.

The job vacancies are open to both local and international coaches.

Click here for full details of the job vacancies.