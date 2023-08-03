Benjani Mwaruwari reveals plans to return to football coaching in Europe

Benjani Mwaruwari has revealed plans to return to football coaching but in Europe.

The Zimbabwean gaffer has been out of work since his sacking at Ngezi Platinum Stars in June last year.

The former Manchester City striker, who replaced Rodwell Dhlakama in March 2022, had a disastrous spell, winning just three games in thirteen games

After spending over a year without a club, Mwaruwari now wants to return to football once he recovers from a medical operation he had recently.

The ex-Warriors captain said during press conference in England, as cited by Soccer Laduma: “My family is here, so I am based here in England. I have been doing my coaching badges and I am looking for a club to coach.

“I had an operation (on the neck), but I have a few offers. As soon as I get better, I’ll consider one or two. I have UEFA A License, so I need to do the Pro License. I am working on it.”

Benjani also talked about his time at Ngezi, explaining how it went wrong, while also admitting he rushed to take the job.

He added: “As a coach, you want to be a top coach. But we as formers players tend to rush it. I will speak for myself because I had an opportunity to coach when a top club in Zimbabwe came, so I grabbed it.

“In my view, I think I did well, but football is a game of numbers. What I wanted to do didn’t materialise. I needed time to do my own things, but sometimes it’s different bosses and different vision.

“I was meant to be given time, but it went the other way. I am here in England and I am trying to learn more, whether it’s in the academy or in the first team as a coach or assistant coach. Hopefully I can get one of those and I will learn more.”