CAPS United have unveiled their new signings in the recently ended mid-season transfer window.

The Green Machine snapped up striker Courage Sithole from Northern Region Division One side PAM FC.

They also signed midfielder Eric Manokore from Castle Lager Premiership club Cranborne Bullets.

Manokore has been one of the standout players in the league so far and was linked with Highlanders, Green Fuel and Simba Bhora before joining Makepekepe.