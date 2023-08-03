PSL confirms details for Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round fixtures

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details for the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round.

The four lowest teams on the Castle Lager Premiership table at the time of the draw on Wednesday will take part in the preliminary round.

These teams are Black Rhinos, Sheasham, Cranborne Bullets and Yadah.

Rhinos were drawn to face the Construction Boys, while Bullets will be up against Yadah.

Both encounters will happen at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi on Wednesday 9 August.

The winners will join the fourteen teams in the first round.