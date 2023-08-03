Transfer news, rumours and updates

Paris St-Germain’s France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has told Chelsea he would be open to joining on a one-year deal if he can move to Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Sport

Former Tottenham winger Lucas Moura has joined his boyhood team Sao Paulo until the end of 2023.

River Plate have signed Argentina midfielder Manuel Lanzini on a one-year deal after his release from West Ham.

Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab want to sign Willian, and are prepared to pay him a tax-free £200,000 a week. Sky Sports

Levi Colwill has signed a new six-year contract with Chelsea. The England U21 defender’s deal also has the option of another additional 12 months.

Manchester United want Southampton’s 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia after Liverpool had a bid rejected. Independent

Inter Milan are interested in Arsenal’s 24-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. Gazzetta dello Sport

Barcelona are in talks with Manchester City over a move for 29-year-old Portugal defender Joao Cancelo. TalkSport

Manchester City have agreed a transfer fee of £77.6m (€90m) for RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol.

Chelsea face competition for Brighton’s 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo. An unidentified club has made a bid higher than Chelsea’s £80m. Athletic

Besiktas are in talks with 29-year-old England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after his Liverpool contract expired this summer. Express